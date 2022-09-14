These Heeled Boots From a Jessica Alba-Loved Brand Get Me Compliments Every Time I Wear Them

And they're perfect for fall.

Marilyn La Jeunesse
Marilyn La Jeunesse is a writer, audience development strategist, and author with words in People, InStyle, Bustle, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Allure, Glamour, and more. A Mexican-American journalist dedicated to uplifting Latinx voices, she has over 10 years experience covering entertainment, beauty, fashion, wellness, and more.

Sam Edelman Fall Boot Review
I'm a sucker for a good fall boot, especially if said boot is going to rake in compliments like fallen autumnal leaves. Thankfully, the ones I'm coveting this season are somehow still in stock and never fail to recieve compliments from friends and strangers alike.

Meet the Sam Edelman Cotie Ankle Bootie: This ultra-popular style from the beloved shoe brand comes in fifteen different colors, including my favorite, Turmeric. This colorway is made with a bright yellow corduroy fabric with '70s-esque flower motives across it. It features a chic square toe and three and a half inch heel. They also feature a zip closure, so you don't have to worry about squishing your foot inside the shoe.

Despite the height of the heel, these booties are surprisingly comfortable. They didn't pinch my ankles or toes, and were quick to break in. They perfectly match my beloved chocolate brown Abercrombie dress and flared jeans, giving me the ultimate vintage vibe of my dreams.

Sam Edelman Codie Ankle Bootie
Courtesy

Shop now: $170, samedelman.com, nordstrom.com and 0cb9629f585bb56f3ad9403116361&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="amazon.com" context="body" sid=""/]

Reviewers call the Cotie bootie "gorgeous" and "so comfortable" to wear. "The Codie Ankle Booties are not just beautiful and stylish, but also comfortable. The block heel is just the right height for work or evening wear," one shopper wrote. Some said they even added a cushioned insole for added comfort while wearing the on trend shoes.

Celebs like Camila Cabello and Jessica Alba are also fans of the brand, and InStyle editors love it, too. One, in particular, is obsessed with the a6156b12fd33d95615d63e9746aa3&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="chunky platform boots" context="body" sid=""/] you see everywhere during the winter.

Personally, I love the Laguna Chelsea Boots for winter because they're sleek, stylish, and waterproof. They look good and can handle any amount of torrential rain or slick snow. They come in eleven colors, so you can pick the one that best suits your aesthetic, though I'm partial to the Tawny Brown, especially for fall.

If you're in the market for a new pair of fall boots, I recommend shopping these Sam Edelman booties at Nordstrom or a9eb082cdbb1826f79df1b6ab098a&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" title="Amazon" context="body" sid=""/].

