Saks Fifth Avenue's Anniversary Shoe Event Is Freak Out-Worthy

Courtesy
Shoe lovers, unite! Today marks an incredible day in shoe history as Saks Fifth Avenue celebrates the 10th birthday of their industry-revolutionizing 10022-SHOE Salon—aka their flagship store’s 30,000 square-foot luxury shoe floor, “so big, it needed its own zip code,” as described by a press release. (Insert tears of shoe-joy here.)

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Now

 

In celebration of this momentous event, Saks Fifth Avenue is offering a line-up of 75+ exclusive styles from some of the most covetable powerhouse brands—Manolo Blahnik, CHANEL, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo (just to name a few). The exclusive styles are available at select Saks Fifth Avenue locations and saks.com. But if any of these shoes (or even, you know, all of them) happen to catch your eye, don’t wait. The styles are only available from now through October.

From feathered party platforms to Cinderella-worthy crystal heels to those Saint Laurent glitter boots, scroll through and shop our favorites from the Saks Fifth Avenue 10022-SHOE anniversary sale.

And if you’re down for even more shoe fun, visit the New York flagship from now until August 20 for a visual installation entitled “10 Galleries: A Decade of Shoes.”

1 of 12

VALENTINO GARAVANI

$1,125 SHOP NOW
2 of 12

GIANVITO ROSSI

$1,995 SHOP NOW
3 of 12

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

$1,595 SHOP NOW
4 of 12

aquazurra

$1,695 SHOP NOW
5 of 12

saint laurent

$10,000 SHOP NOW
6 of 12

GUCCI

$1,650 SHOP NOW
7 of 12

JIMMY CHOO

$4,595 SHOP NOW
8 of 12

PRADA

$990 SHOP NOW
9 of 12

MIU MIU

$590 SHOP NOW
10 of 12

NICHOLAS KIRKWOOD

$1,350 SHOP NOW
11 of 12

salvatore ferragamo

$595 SHOP NOW
12 of 12

STUART WEITZMAN

$535 SHOP NOW

