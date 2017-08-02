This Saks Off 5th Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Stock Up On Sandals

Alexis Bennett
Aug 02, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. But if you didn't already know, the end of a season is always (always) the best time to find the best deals. As stores like Saks Off 5th prepare to make room for fall and winter merchandise, they'll be dropping the price tags on summer essentials. Right now, the mega retailer is hosting an unbelievably good sale on sandals. You'll find major designers—like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman—for up to 75 percent off.

There's literally something for everyone. If you're into ladylike stilettos, Saks Off 5th has a ton of sky-high options on the roster. If you're more into comfortable sandals, there is also a bunch of espadrilles, wedges, and flats to choose from. It can definitely be a little overwhelming. But we've already searched the pages upon pages of deals. And all of our favorites are listed below.

Keep scrolling to find some of the best deals at the Saks Off 5th sandal blowout ahead.

Schutz Monik Leather Lace-Up Block Heel Sandals

$75 (Originally $200) SHOP NOW
Stuart Weitzman Leather Stiletto Sandals

$180 (Originally $485) SHOP NOW
Bettye Muller Leather Block-Heel Sandals

$120 (Originally $325) SHOP NOW
Rachel Zoe Babette Ankle-Strap Leather Sandals

$100 SHOP NOW
Tibi Nadine Pleated Leather Mu

$155 (Originally $485) SHOP NOW
Cole Haan Clarette Python-Embossed Sandals

$60 (Originally $180) SHOP NOW
Chiara Ferragni Patent Leather Espadrilles

$120 (Originally $325) SHOP NOW
VALENTINO GARAVANI Beaded Open Toe Sandals

$590 (Originally $1,675) SHOP NOW
Chloé Kerenn Tapestry Slide Sandals

$250 (Originally $750) SHOP NOW

