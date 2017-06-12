An Unexpected Way to Wear 2017's Biggest Trend

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jun 12, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

We've seen classic shirts, flowy dresses, and even structured jeans receive bold makeovers with ruffle hems. From the beach to the red carpet, the dramatic folds have been popping up all over the place for a couple of seasons now. Unfortunately, the feminine trend can be a little tricky to pull off, especially since the architectural folds are becoming bigger and bigger. But even if you haven't embraced the wavy look just yet, there's an easy way to test-drive the trend that doesn't involve clothes. If you are looking for an unexpected way to add ruffles to your look, then a pair of embellished shoes is the way to go.

Designers are transforming pumps, sandals, and mules with fabric-like trims. You can find suede heels with frilly layers and pastel flats decked out with romantic crinkles. And the footwear options go beyond the obviously girly looks. There are also sporty sneakers in the mix with tiny ruffles that border shoelaces.

And you don't have to max out your credit card to get the trendy shoes. Those red babies in the top image are only $28 at Forever 21. Ahead, you'll find more of our favorite ruffle shoes at every price point.

VIDEO: Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

 

Keep scrolling to get a fresh take on the trend.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Vera Ruffled Slide Sandal

Loeffler Randall $325 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Real Asymmetrical Ruffled Sandal

Topshop $85 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Lupita ruffle-trimmed suede sandals

Alexandre Birman $375 (Originally $625) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Adele ruffle-trimmed suede pumps

Oscar Tiye $417 (Originally $695) SHOP NOW
Ruffle Sneaker

Ruffle Sneaker

Tory Sport $225 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Edie Genuine Snakeskin Ruffle Pump

Saint Laurent $995 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Dorothy Two-Piece Ruffle Sandals

Steve Madden $80 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Ansel Ruffled Ankle-Wrap Sandal

Isabel Marant $477 (Originally $950) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Ruffled Suede Lace-Up Sandal

Gianvito Rossi $475 (Originally $945) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Col Ankle Ruffle Red Sole Sandal

Christian Louboutin $1,045 SHOP NOW

