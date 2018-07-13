These are the Shoes Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Wearing Over and Over Again

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jul 13, 2018 @ 9:30 am
There's always a lot of talk around those fancy fascinators the British Royal Family often wears, but have you seen their shoe collection? To. Die. For. I'd literally give my left pinky toe to get my hands (or should I say feet) on their impeccable collection. From Meghan Markle's chic Aquazzura heels to Kate Middleton's timeless L.K. Bennett pumps, the list of unforgettable shoes that they have worn goes on and on. But at the end of the day, all of the ladies have their favorites, and we've gathered them here below.

Scroll on to see which pairs the British Royals are obsessed with.

1 of 7 Ken Goff/Getty Images

Slingbacks

More than 20 years ago, Jimmy Choo made these custom heels for Princess Diana. And today, the elegant slingback silhouette is still a chic no-brainer that celebrities are still obsessing over.

2 of 7 WPA Pool/Getty Images

Deneuve Bow Pointy Toe Pump

Meghan Markle loves mixing a little bit of excitement with a classic silhouette. That's why she's a big fan of Aquazzura's designs.

3 of 7 Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Cotu Sneakers

Yes, the royals are allowed to wear sneakers. You've probably seen Middleton wearing these chic kicks over and over again. Even Princess Diana was a fan, too.

4 of 7 Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Rockstud Pointed Pump

Princess Eugenie isn't afraid to play with embellishments. Here, she opted for Valentino's iconic Rockstud Pointy Pumps.

5 of 7 Pool/Getty Images

The Perfect Pump

The name isn't a coincidence. These pumps are made with extra padding, so you can stay on your feet all day. So we're not surprised to see Meghan Markle wearing them all of the time.

6 of 7 Danny Martindale/Getty Images

New Sledge Trench Patent Heel

I cannot begin to tell you how many times we've seen Kate Middleton wear these classic pumps. She wore them at the Epsom Derby, during a visit to Australia, and to a wedding. Maybe it's their timeless silhouette that she loves or their ridiculously comfortable insole. Either way, they're worth every penny.

7 of 7 Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

105 Pumps

All of the royal ladies love a good skin-tone pump. And Princess Beatrice found her perfect match with Gianvito Rossi's sleek design.

