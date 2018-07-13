These are the Shoes Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Wearing Over and Over Again

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's always a lot of talk around those fancy fascinators the British Royal Family often wears, but have you seen their shoe collection? To. Die. For. I'd literally give my left pinky toe to get my hands (or should I say feet) on their impeccable collection. From Meghan Markle's chic Aquazzura heels to Kate Middleton's timeless L.K. Bennett pumps, the list of unforgettable shoes that they have worn goes on and on. But at the end of the day, all of the ladies have their favorites, and we've gathered them here below.

Scroll on to see which pairs the British Royals are obsessed with.

