Rothy’s Is About to Release Its Most Comfortable Flat Ever — and Katie Holmes Is Already a Fan

If you thought the Rothy's flats worn by stars like Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore were comfortable, wait until you get your hands on the brand's new merino wool designs. Rothy's gave its entire lineup of flats, slip-on sneakers, loafers, and Chelsea boots a plush upgrade with the cozy material. (The brand's signature fabric, made from upcycled plastic water bottles, is still included in the Merino collection.)

"I love the sustainability aspect," Holmes exclusively tells InStyle.com while wearing The Point ($145; rothys.com) during the launch event for the Merino collection on Thursday. "The fact that they're using 40 million water bottles out of a landfill to make these shoes is just incredible."

Holmes said that as a consumer, sustainability is something that she thinks about often when shopping. "It's at the front of my mind everyday, especially having a child and just being a human being," she went on to say. "It's important to think about what we're doing to our world. I don't buy a lot of clothing, and I try to be very balanced in my life."

The new Rothy's Merino collection will be available for purchase starting October 8 on Rothys.com.