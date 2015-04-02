Rosette-Topped Shoes

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 3:04 pm
Debra Messing, Brian Atwood, The Look, Rosette-Topped Shoes
pinterest
Rosette-Topped Shoes
Debra Messing in Brian Atwood
Jen Lowery/Startraks
Cameron Diaz, Brian Atwood, The Look, Rosette-Topped Shoes
pinterest
Rosette-Topped Shoes
Cameron Diaz in Brian Atwood
Joe Corrigan/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum, Rosette-Topped Shoes, The Look
pinterest
Rosette-Topped Shoes
Emmy Rossum
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Scarlett Johansson, Brian Atwood, The Look, Rosette-Topped Shoes
pinterest
Rosette-Topped Shoes
Scarlett Johansson in Brian Atwood
Jon Furniss/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Jen Lowery/Startraks

Rosette-Topped Shoes

Debra Messing in Brian Atwood
Advertisement
2 of 4 Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

Rosette-Topped Shoes

Cameron Diaz in Brian Atwood
3 of 4 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Rosette-Topped Shoes

Emmy Rossum
Advertisement
4 of 4 Jon Furniss/WireImage

Rosette-Topped Shoes

Scarlett Johansson in Brian Atwood

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!