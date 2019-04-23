These Classic Ballet Flats Sell Out Constantly — And We Just Found Them on Super-Sale

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Way before Everlane created the Day Glove, Repetto had the Cendrillon ballet flat — a sleek, patent leather slipper with enough history to fill a textbook. The French brand, the brainchild of a mother wanting to design actually comfortable ballet shoes for her choreographer son, has been fashioning professional-grade dance shoes since the late 1940s. In fact, some 80 years later, the brand is still the official footwear supplier of the National Opera of Paris.

The company’s foray into everyday footwear happened in a not-very-everyday way. In the mid-’50s, Brigitte Bardot reached out to creator Ruth Repetto to design a pair of day shoes as comfortable as dance slippers to wear in her film And God Created Woman — the silver screen classic that canonized the starlet’s sex symbol persona. Naturally, the style exploded in popularity and Repetto expanded its line of comfortable day shoes.

Just this past year, the Museum of Modern Art added the Cendrillon ballet flats to its permanent collection. But the iconic shoes are hardly a relic of times past. Today, over 3,000 people still buy the shoes each season, and the brand has to restock the style at least once per month. The brand is a celebrity favorite, too — Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Moss all count themselves as fans of the classic ballet shoes.

If you’re in the market for a piece of footwear history, today’s the perfect time to invest. A one-day sale at deals site Gilt is offering nearly 100 comfortable styles from Repetto for just $179 a pair. Prices typically range from $295 to $365, so you could save over 50 percent. All you need to sign up to shop the private sale is an email address, and it’s completely free to join.

Gilt is known for selling out of its merchandise fast, thanks to the incredibly low prices it offers and the short sale times, and sizes are already starting to sell out. Shop the comfortable, iconic flats for half off before the sale closes in nine hours, or before your size is gone completely.

To buy: $179 (Originally $295); gilt.com

To buy: $179 (Originally $345); gilt.com

To buy: $179 (Originally $365); gilt.com