These Sneakers Debuted Almost 40 Years Ago and They’re Still a Hollywood Favorite

One unforseen sneaker has snuck up on us again — and it’s quickly becoming a strong contender as this season’s favorite comfy shoe in Hollywood. No, we’re not talking about Converse nor are we referring to those waitlisted Cariumas that people are scooping up left and right. We’re actually calling out a throwback trainer that’s been turning heads on the track and on the street for close to 40 years.
Reebok’s iconic leather sneaker is fashion meets function at its finest. Released in 1983, the streamlined trainer was initially designed as a running shoe, but its sleek silhouette had another plan for it. It quickly emerged as a stylish shoe of choice in one’s day-to-day uniform.
In the 1988 classic Working Girl, Melanie Griffith rocks Reebok sneakers on her way to work. Sex and the City’s Miranda Hobbes also opted for a simliar ‘fit of a dress and Reeboks en route to the office. The classic running sneaker became a key commuter shoe in the ‘80s, eventually going on to prove that comfy footwear options can and should be worn not only for the commute to the office but also in the office.
To this day, the old school kicks reign supreme in the street-style world, quickly working their way up to being among the most popular in Hollywood. Celebrities like Chloë Sevigny, Kate Bosworth, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, and Ruby Rose have all worn the simple shoe, a few of them (ahem, Sevigny and Bosworth), piecing together outfits that have Working Girl written all over them. Reeboks + high socks + a dress = a trendy and comfortable summertime look you can literally wear everywhere.
Now let’s break down the classic leather sneaker’s DNA. The obvious: It has a super sleek design that goes with everything. The subtle platform heel gives it a trendy feel while the outsole offers ample traction so you don’t have to worry about slipping. It’s made from a soft, supple leather that actually looks better with a bit of wear, and, of course, it has a nostalgic flair to it that people just love.
Shop now: $65 (Originally $75); amazon.com
The not so obvious: The shoes are extremely comfortable thanks to a foam midsole that absorbs shock and a molded sock liner that hugs your foot and provides cushioned support. Long walks or long days on your feet just got way comfier (and stylish, too).
If you need any more convincing, hundreds of Amazon shoppers who have taken the Reeboks out for an IRL spin say they’re among the most comfortable everyday sneakers they’ve ever owned. Bonus: They’re discounted during Amazon’s Big Style Sale, which means you can scoop up your new favorite kicks for $65 right now.