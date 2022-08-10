Fashion Shoes An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon Gigi Hadid, EmRata, and Katie Holmes are all fans of the brand. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Reebok There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon. Over the years, many celebs have given affordable Reebok sneakers their stamp of approval. Both Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are fans of the brand's $75 Club C 85 style. Plus, Katie Holmes has been seen wearing an all-white version of the Reebok Harman sneakers, which happen to be on sale for $55. White Sneakers Are a Wardrobe Must-Have — These Are the 12 Best Pairs The Reebok statement sneakers have a canvas upper in a gray and white tie-dye pattern with peach-colored leather accents, woven raffia around the bottoms, and rubber outsoles. These sneakers also have cushioned insoles and a padded sock liner, so you can count on them to support your feet and keep you comfortable for hours at a time. Courtesy Shop now: $36 (Originally $65); amazon.com There are so many ways to style these fashionable shoes. Wear them with denim cutoffs and a white T-shirt for casual wear, a pair of high-waisted trousers and a tucked-in blouse for the office, or a flowy midi dress and denim jacket for a low-key evening out. You can even throw on a matching woven handbag to fully lean into the look. One shopper said they're "so comfortable and look so chic," which is the ideal combination for a pair of sneakers, especially with a $36 price tag. Another reviewer went so far as to say they're the "most comfortable sneakers [they've] ever had." Between their celeb stand of approval, discounted price, and stylish design, these Reebok sneakers are a no-brainer. And, if you decide you need them in all-white, too, you can shop that colorway at Amazon, below. Courtesy Shop now: $55 (Originally $65); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit