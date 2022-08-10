An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon

There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon.

Over the years, many celebs have given affordable Reebok sneakers their stamp of approval. Both Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are fans of the brand's $75 Club C 85 style. Plus, Katie Holmes has been seen wearing an all-white version of the Reebok Harman sneakers, which happen to be on sale for $55.

The Reebok statement sneakers have a canvas upper in a gray and white tie-dye pattern with peach-colored leather accents, woven raffia around the bottoms, and rubber outsoles. These sneakers also have cushioned insoles and a padded sock liner, so you can count on them to support your feet and keep you comfortable for hours at a time.

There are so many ways to style these fashionable shoes. Wear them with denim cutoffs and a white T-shirt for casual wear, a pair of high-waisted trousers and a tucked-in blouse for the office, or a flowy midi dress and denim jacket for a low-key evening out. You can even throw on a matching woven handbag to fully lean into the look.

One shopper said they're "so comfortable and look so chic," which is the ideal combination for a pair of sneakers, especially with a $36 price tag. Another reviewer went so far as to say they're the "most comfortable sneakers [they've] ever had."

Between their celeb stand of approval, discounted price, and stylish design, these Reebok sneakers are a no-brainer. And, if you decide you need them in all-white, too, you can shop that colorway at Amazon, below.

