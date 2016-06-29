9 Red-Hot Shoes to Wear This Fourth of July

Love. Power. Aggression. Excitement. According to color psychology, these are all things we associate with the color red. A 2014 study found that our relationship with shades of crimson is so strong that it has the ability to influence everything from how we perceive people we meet to how much we’d wager in a poker game. (Using red chips can cause you to bet more).

Even if you're not looking to inspire subconscious attraction or intimidation from unsuspecting strangers, we're of the mind that everyone's wardrobe can benefit from at least a small dose of scarlet. Maybe we saw The Wizard of Oz too many times, but a red shoe is always the first thing that comes to mind when considering the most stylish way to incorporate red into an otherwise neutral or "safe" look.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, now is the time to try out sandals, sneakers, or even a pair of pumps in a bold crimson. Try wearing block-heel mules with a white-and-blue embroidered dress or sneakers with cut-offs and a white camisole. Ahead, shop our 9 favorite pairs of red shoes for the Fourth of July and beyond. (Plus, our best ideas for what to wear them with!)