9 Red-Hot Shoes to Wear This Fourth of July

Taylor Davies
Jun 29, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Love. Power. Aggression. Excitement. According to color psychology, these are all things we associate with the color red. A 2014 study found that our relationship with shades of crimson is so strong that it has the ability to influence everything from how we perceive people we meet to how much we’d wager in a poker game. (Using red chips can cause you to bet more).

Even if you're not looking to inspire subconscious attraction or intimidation from unsuspecting strangers, we're of the mind that everyone's wardrobe can benefit from at least a small dose of scarlet. Maybe we saw The Wizard of Oz too many times, but a red shoe is always the first thing that comes to mind when considering the most stylish way to incorporate red into an otherwise neutral or "safe" look.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, now is the time to try out sandals, sneakers, or even a pair of pumps in a bold crimson. Try wearing block-heel mules with a white-and-blue embroidered dress or sneakers with cut-offs and a white camisole. Ahead, shop our 9 favorite pairs of red shoes for the Fourth of July and beyond. (Plus, our best ideas for what to wear them with!)

Gianvito Rossi sandals 

If you're looking for a festive sandal that's as elegant as it is practical, look no further.

Gianvito Rossi available at net-a-porter.com $645 SHOP NOW
Public Desire sandals

Wear these lace-up red sandals with your favorite pair of cut-off denim shorts and a white shirt, and voilà—outfit complete.

ASOS available at asos.com $41 SHOP NOW
Jeffrey Cambell mules

These block-heel mules will look festive for the fourth and on-trend throughout the summer.

Jeffrey Campbell available at shopbop.com $130 SHOP NOW
Madewell sandals

The bright crimson shade of these flat sandals will stand out in a sea of flip-flops.

Madewell available at shopbop.com $98 SHOP NOW
Superga sneakers

For a day of frisbee throwing or bike riding, opt for a pair of comfortable and classic sneakers.

Superga available at superga.com $46 SHOP NOW
Banana Republic Sandals

The strappy look and flat sole of these sandals makes them a great choice to pair with a breezy white maxi dress.

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com $98 SHOP NOW
Dr. Scholl's sandals

Gotta love a classic! These wood sole mules are timeless and comfortable.

available at nordstrom.com $88 SHOP NOW
Aquazzura sandals

Not too dressy, not too casual, these block-heel sandals will be your holiday MVP.

Aquazzura available at net-a-porter.com $785 SHOP NOW
Stuart Weitzman flats

Go for the polished look on Independence Day with these ladylike lace-up flats.

Stuart Weitzman available at nordstrom.com $398 SHOP NOW

