Fun Rain Boots to Brighten Up a Rainy Day

Rainy days can totally ruin your mood, but that doesn't mean they have to mess up your outfit, too. There are several chic rain boots out there that will help you stomp through puddles and dodge raindrops while still looking and feeling good.

You can try out bright colors—like Tiffany blue Hunter boots or go all out with floral-print options by Joules. Even if you're not a fan of bold prints and head-turning colors, you can shop designs in neutral tones that will still make a fun statement.

If you're ready to slay (even in the rain), keep scrolling to shop our favorite rain boots ahead.

Hunter Original High Gloss Boot

$101 (Originally $150) SHOP NOW
Joules Welly Print Rain Boot in Birdberry

$75 SHOP NOW
Park Lane Glitter Welly

$40 (Originally $73) SHOP NOW
Roma Classic Short Blush

$68 SHOP NOW
Lauren Ralph Lauren Tally Rain Boots

$59 SHOP NOW
Coach Tudor Rainboot

$175 SHOP NOW

