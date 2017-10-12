These Stylish (and Under $65) Shoes Support the Fight to End Breast Cancer

Shoe lovers, one of our favorite events during breast cancer month is back and making a huge difference. On October 12, the QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale broadcast will air from 6 to 9 PM EST.

If you're not familiar with the stylish charity event, it's a shopping extravaganza that has been raising money for breast cancer research for over a decade now. How much money you ask? Well, shoppers have helped QVC donate more than $53 million to the worthy cause. Yep, that's major.

So how exactly does the special sale work? All of the stylish shoes are priced at 50 percent off of the suggested retail price, and a whopping 80 percent of the purchase price will benefit breast cancer research. And yes, some of your favorite brands are included on the roster. They've got some heavy hitters—like Michael by Michael Kors, Chinese Laundry, Nine West, and Jessica Simpson.

Don't forget to tune in tonight, check out the shoe deals on QVC's website during the month of October, and peep our favorite styles (all under $65) below.