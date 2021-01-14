Post Malone Donated 10,000 Pairs of His Crocs Collab to Frontline Workers
The coveted clogs are selling for $300 on resale sites.
Post Malone teamed with Musicians On Call, a charity that's dedicated to bringing live and recorded music to patients in health care facilities, are teaming up to distribute 10,000 pairs of his Crocs collab to frontline workers as a pre-Valentine's Day treat. CNN reports that 70 hospitals from coast to coast will be getting shipments of Malone's sold-out Duet Max Clog II Crocs.
"As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort!," the charity's announcement post (which showed healthcare workers with their new kicks) reads. "Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone's fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!"
The new shoes — which mark the singer's fifth collaboration with Crocs — were released last month and subsequently sold out in less than a day. Page Six notes that the clogs, which come in black and pink colorways and feature Post Malone-branded rivets and a chunky, exaggerated sole, are reselling for up to $300 online.
In addition to Malone, Crocs has partnered with Justin Bieber and earned Footwear News' 2020 Brand of the Year award.