Paris Street Style Trend Alert: The Spring Boot

Christian Vierig/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 02, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Bonjour, Paris! It’s officially March which means spring is upon us and Paris Fashion Week has begun. The most chic of the fashion crowd are running around the city attending countless shows and appointments for Fall 2017, so naturally their choice of shoe is an important one. Trending on the cobble stone Parisian streets are spring boots. They are everywhere, trust us.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Milan Fashion Week

From combat platforms to snake skin ankle boots we are seeing the spring boot on models and fashion influencers alike. Take a look through as we bring you 7 of the best boots from street style, and where to shop the look.

1 of 14 Edward Berthelot/Getty

LEATHER CHELSEA BOOT

2 of 14 Courtesy

SHOP THE LOOK

Dr. Martens available at drmartens.com $145
3 of 14 Edward Berthelot/Getty

BUCKLE STRAP BOOT

4 of 14 Courtesy

SHOP THE LOOK

Steve Madden available at stevemadden.com $91 (originally $150)
5 of 14 Edward Berthelot/Getty

LACE UP BOOTS

6 of 14 Courtesy

SHOP THE LOOK

Sigerson Morrison available at sigersonmorrison.com $124 (originally $495)
7 of 14 Edward Berthelot/Getty

BROWN LEATHER ANKLE BOOTS

8 of 14 Courtesy

shop the look

Acne Studios available at mytheresa.com $560
9 of 14 Christian Vierig/Getty

SNAKESKIN BOOTS

10 of 14 COURTESY

SHOP THE LOOK

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $268
11 of 14 Edward Berthelot/Getty

MEGA PLATFORMS

12 of 14 Courtesy

SHOP THE LOOK

Jeffrey Campbell available at jeffreycampbellshoes.com $140
13 of 14 Edward Berthelot/Getty

BLACK LEATHER ANKLE BOOT

14 of 14 Courtesy

SHOP THE LOOK

Helmut Lang available at barneys.com $695

