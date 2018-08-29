Yes, Stylish Over-the-Knee Boots Under $150 Do Exist

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 29, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's something about a pair of boots that commands attention. Maybe it's their ability to instantly make your legs look longer or the way they turn even the simplest of outfits into a work of art. Either way, your fall wardrobe isn't complete without at least one pair.

Sadly, the thigh-hugging designs are typically pretty expensive. But the myth that you have to spend a ton in order to secure a great pair that doesn't look cheap ends today. Don't believe us? The proof is below in our round up of over-the-knee boots all under $150.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Glen Plaid Thigh-High Boots

Forever 21 $31 (Originally $45) SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Snake a Stand Over-the-Knee Boots

Nastygal $40 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Brinkley Over the Knee Stretch Boot

Steve Madden $130 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Briella Sock Over-The-Knee Boots

INC International Concepts $130 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

High Tip Boot

Mango $120 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

King Over-the-Knee Boots

Chinese Laundry $90 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Beloved Over-the-Knee Boot

Chinese Laundry $100 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Thigh High Slouch Boots

Express $98 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Lace Back Block Heel Over-the-Knee Boots

Boohoo $38 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Calcari Over the Knee Boot

J. Renee $150 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Thigh-High Boots

H&M $60 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Textured Over-the-Knee Boots

Kendall + Kylie $90 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Siventa Brocade Over-The-Knee Boots

Nine West $50 (Originally $199) SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Bestan Boots

Vince Camuto $118 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Rumor Velvet Block-Heel Over-The-Knee Boots

Carlos by Carlos Santana $99 SHOP NOW

