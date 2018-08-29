Yes, Stylish Over-the-Knee Boots Under $150 Do Exist

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's something about a pair of boots that commands attention. Maybe it's their ability to instantly make your legs look longer or the way they turn even the simplest of outfits into a work of art. Either way, your fall wardrobe isn't complete without at least one pair.

Sadly, the thigh-hugging designs are typically pretty expensive. But the myth that you have to spend a ton in order to secure a great pair that doesn't look cheap ends today. Don't believe us? The proof is below in our round up of over-the-knee boots all under $150.

