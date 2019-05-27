Kate Middleton’s Exact Wedges Are Only $75 at This Designer Sale-On-Sale

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to sartorial leadership, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge can do no wrong. One of our primary style icons from across the pond, Kate Middleton, recently stepped out in a pair of shoes that immediately set the tone for our own summer footwear plans.

While attending the Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, the Duchess sported a pair of Castañer espadrille wedges that perfectly rounded out her floral maxi dress look. Kate isn’t the only high profile celeb to favor the Spanish shoe brand — her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, plus Emily Ratajkowski, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more have also been seen in the comfortable wedges.

After Kate’s recent outing in the easy footwear, we immediately started searching for a pair to call our own. Today, not only have we identified her exact style, we’ve found dozens of Castañer shoes on sale.

In the midst of its Memorial Day sale, The Outnet is selling Castañer shoes for a deep discount of up to 55 percent off, including comfortable wedges, cute flats, and summer-ready sandals.

The Campesina canvas wedge espadrilles Kate is partial to are only $75 but, given that these popular shoes are difficult to find in stock in the first place, let alone on sale, we wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out completely before the sale even ended.

Shop these Kate-loved shoes at The Outnet’s Memorial Day sale before they jump back up to full price.