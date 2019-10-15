Outdoor Voices Teamed Up With the Ultimate Hiking Boot Brand to Keep Your Feet Warm This Winter

Image zoom Courtesy

When someone says they’re “outdoorsy,” does that mean an Instagram pit-stop in the LA hills or a 30-mile trek with a week’s-worth of tinned food on your back? For anyone whose answer is “somewhere in-between,” there’s finally a shoe for you.

Outdoor Voices, the fash-leisure brand behind the slogan, #DoingThings, and decades-old hiking boot company Merrell — each an advocate of outdoor adventure in its own right — have teamed up on a re-imagining of one of Merrell’s most iconic styles: the Moab.

The Moab, which has earned the nickname ‘mother of all boots,’ is a performance-first hiking shoe built for ultimate comfort under the most demanding circumstances. With a thick-cushioned body, strategically placed ventilation, and hearty, gripping sole, it’s no wonder the Moab is a best-seller and critic favorite.

Now, shoppers can get all of the high-design specs the Moab is famous for, with the on-point color and visuals Outdoor Voices is celebrated for with its own athletic wear. The OV + Merrell Moab features a gorgeous green-pink color palette, and granite-speckled outer sole.

Instantly comfortable straight out of the box, the boot features M Select™ DRY technology, which keeps water out, and wicks sweat away to help you stay dry. It also includes the Merrell heel air cushion for shock absorption and stability.

The first boot from the OV Outdoors collection, the exclusive Moab retails for $130 a pair. This style just launched today at noon and, at the time of writing, is still in stock. Outdoor Voices is known for selling out of some of its more exclusive styles, so this new release does run the risk of being completely bought out. If you want a pair for yourself, you’ll have to act fast.

Shop the comfortable boot that’s perfect for people who love the outdoors (to any degree) at OutdoorVoices.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $130; outdoorvoices.com