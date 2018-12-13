These $80 Slippers Have Oprah’s Seal of Approval

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A few months ago, Oprah alerted me to Vionic's stylish orthopedic sneakers. And today I found out that brand is also responsible for creating Winfrey's favorite plush slippers for women.

In between shots for the December cover of O the Oprah Magazine, she kicked off her high heels and gave her feet a well-deserved break in fluffy pink Vionic Gemma ($80; vionicshoes.com). The comfortable slides, which also come in light tan, ivory, and black, aren't your average house slippers. They're actually podiatrist-recommended, thanks to the brand's Orthaheel technology and a sturdy rubber sole that protects arches from hard flat surfaces. The best part: The midsole is extremely flexible, so your ankles and knees also reap the benefits.

Image zoom THEREALADAMSAYS/INSTAGRAM

"These slippers aren't just for shuffling around," Winfrey explains in the issue. "With an orthotic footbed, they're bound to put a spring in your step. I slipped them on and thought I was walking on cloud fluff." Sounds like the perfect Christmas gift for everyone on my holiday list. Bonus: The popular women's slippers are on Amazon with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.