These $80 Slippers Have Oprah’s Seal of Approval
A few months ago, Oprah alerted me to Vionic's stylish orthopedic sneakers. And today I found out that brand is also responsible for creating Winfrey's favorite plush slippers for women.
In between shots for the December cover of O the Oprah Magazine, she kicked off her high heels and gave her feet a well-deserved break in fluffy pink Vionic Gemma ($80; vionicshoes.com). The comfortable slides, which also come in light tan, ivory, and black, aren't your average house slippers. They're actually podiatrist-recommended, thanks to the brand's Orthaheel technology and a sturdy rubber sole that protects arches from hard flat surfaces. The best part: The midsole is extremely flexible, so your ankles and knees also reap the benefits.
"These slippers aren't just for shuffling around," Winfrey explains in the issue. "With an orthotic footbed, they're bound to put a spring in your step. I slipped them on and thought I was walking on cloud fluff." Sounds like the perfect Christmas gift for everyone on my holiday list. Bonus: The popular women's slippers are on Amazon with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.