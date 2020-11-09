Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, and Now Oprah Have All Gotten Behind This Comfy Boot Brand
Angelina Jolie and Kate Middleton are fans, too.
With all of the commotion that took place across the country this weekend — from the announcement of the next president to the loss of a national idol — it would have been easy to overlook another (admittedly less dramatic) slice of American news.
Oprah released her hotly anticipated list of Favorite Things for 2020, and it was precisely the blend of familiarity and excitement we needed after a tough week in a tough year. Massively buzzy handbags and foolproof pedicure kits made the list, but we’re possibly most tickled by Oprah’s declaration of love for a pair of shoes from a celebrity-approved boot brand: Sorel has been worn by everyone from Katie Holmes and Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie and Kate Middleton. And now, even Oprah can’t keep her obsession a secret.
“They’re sneakers! They’re hiking booties! They’re both,” Oprah wrote about the Kinetic Conquest Sneaker, her Sorel boot of choice. “Waterproof and lightweight with warm microfleece lining, cool-looking rubber heels, and funky laces, these are built for stylin’ through stormy weather.”
While Oprah’s preferred sneaker-boot hybrid style is clearly a great choice of winter footwear, the brand’s other celebrity-loved styles are also fantastic contenders for your cool-weather closet. Katie Holmes has opted for the city-appropriate Lennox Hiker Boot, Jennifer Aniston wore the heavy-duty Joan of Arctic Boots, Kate Middleton bundled up in the Torino II Boots, and Angelina Jolie was perfectly toasty in a pair of tall Cate Snow Boots.
The Conquest Sneaker (Oprah’s pick) features a 1.5-inch rubber sole that cradles the foot and absorbs impact shock when walking or running. A sturdy, waterproof suede and leather upper translates to a long life, even when worn daily through tough conditions. And best of all, the boot comes in two color options — black and army green — to fit your style.
Shop the comfortable boots Oprah calls her “favorite,” plus other celeb-loved Sorel styles, below.
