Your Favorite Birkenstocks Just Received a Major Makeover That’s So 2019

Image zoom Ignacio Torres

Last spring, Opening Ceremony collaborated with Birkenstock on a glittery collection of sandals. Now the brands are uniting once again with a very on-trend collection of neon slides.

Birkenstock's classic double-buckle Zurich sandals were treated to a florescent makeover, and are now available in green, yellow, and pink shades so bright, you'll think it's 1985 all over again. Neon's already proving to be one of spring's biggest trends (and the easiest way to make a bold statement this season), so it'd be no surprise if this cool collab sold out instantly.

Image zoom Ignacio Torres

The eye-candy slides, which are priced at $165, are only up for grabs on Opening Ceremony's website and in its stores. Head on over to treat yourself before they disappear.