Nordstrom Shoppers Are Freaking Out About These Impossibly Comfortable Flip-Flops

It’s officially flip-flop season — from high-fashion heeled versions, to barely there, minimalist takes, there’s no shortage of styles to choose from. But the one thing we look for most in a thong sandal is pure, unadulterated comfort.

If you’re at a loss for what the absolute comfiest option to buy this summer is, over 1,300 Nordstrom reviewers think they’ve found it. OluKai’s Ohana Sandal is the arch-supporting, fabric-lined, gummy rubber soled flip-flop you need — and hundreds of enthusiastic buyers have given it a virtually perfect rating.

The shoe’s ‘lugged treads,’ meaning its grooved rubber outsole, gives this flip-flop its no-slip grip, a feature that can be difficult to find in other ‘flops. A wide, textile-backed strap means absolutely no chafing on your foot or between your toes, and a high arch means plenty of support for your soles.

Nordstrom shoppers are straight up floored by just how comfortable these summer-ready sandals are.

“I ordered a few different styles last week and I have to say, without a doubt, the OluKai Ohana is the most comfortable shoe, not just sandal, that I have ever put on my feet,” writes one reviewer. “Right out of the box, I put on and my feet immediately were just so...happy! Molds perfectly to my feet and outstanding arch support and cushy like walking on a cloud! That being said, I have high arches, so the Ohana is the perfect style for that.”

“These offer excellent support, are very well made, can get wet and look cute,” they continue. “The material between the toes is also extremely comfortable and doesn’t rub like the leather and braided ones. They are a bit more casual and I am keeping two other styles for “dressy” flops, but for my main, everyday, can wear 90% of the time ones...I have found my perfect match!”

The ‘perfect’ sandals are available in 15 colors and cost $65 — a bit steep for a flip-flop, but a good investment considering that these sandals are designed to last for years.

Shop the comfortable sandal that reviewers are freaking out about for $65 at Nordstrom.com.

To buy: $65; nordstrom.com