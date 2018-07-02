The Comfy Ballerina Flats Olivia Palermo’s Wearing on Repeat

I know I'm not the only one that wants to raid Olivia Palermo's closet. From Valentino to Brunello Cucinelli, the list of amazing designers that she has access to goes on and on. If she wanted to, she could wear an entirely new outfit every-single day. But Palermo has a few favorite pieces that she can't resist wearing over and over again. "I'm a firm believer that when you love something, you should wear it in multiple different ways," Palermo exclusively tells InStyle.com. But how does she manage to keep her go-tos looking fresh? Well, that takes a little creativity.

Lately, Palermo's been obsessing over the Ella flats by Pretty Ballerinas. She's actually been a longtime fan of the brand, but now, she gets to work closely with the Pretty Ballerinas team and made edits to their summer 2018 collection. Most importantly, Palermo showed us some pretty clever ways to re-wear one of her favorite new pairs.

Greg Sorensen

"You can change the aesthetic with each wear by switching up the accompanying wardrobe elements," Palermo explains. One moment Palermo's going rocker chic in a leather mini skirt paired with a metal-embellished bag. The next, she's wearing a casual glam look with a beaded sweater and distressed jeans. You can have fun trying different themes with your favorite pieces. "But always remain stylish and sexy," Palermo adds.

Greg Sorensen

As for finding the perfect pair of flats? "[It's] all about the small details," explains Palermo. "Like how the cut fits the foot and showing the right amount of toe."

-Makeup: Andrea Tiller

-Hair: Angela Calisti