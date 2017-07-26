You'll Never Guess Where Olivia Culpo's Chic $40 Shoes Are From

It's hard to think of an Olivia Culpo outfit that we didn't like. Every single one of her ensembles looks as if it came straight off of the runway. But, believe it or not, some of her gorgeous pieces are actually pretty affordable—like the chic mules she was spotted wearing recently on the streets of Los Angeles.

It turns out she's rocking the Mix No. 6 Tonia Sandal, and they are only $40 at DSW. That's definitely a steal since the versatile shoes are breezy enough for the summer and cozy enough for the fall. And we're already picturing them with sheer socks during colder months.

VIDEO: See Olivia Culpo's Chic Swimsuit

That's not the only pair of shoes that Culpo loves from the affordable retailer. She recently became an ambassador for DSW, so she's always gathering her favorite picks from the website. We can see why she's a fan. I mean, you really can't go wrong with affordable shoes that are also super stylish. We definitely can't wait to see what style she wears next.