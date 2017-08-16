These Affordable Fall Shoes From DSW Are Street Style-Star Approved

It's almost time to put those sandals to rest and whip out the booties for fall. And if you want to find a good deal that's also fashion-forward, you might want to check out DSW. Seriously, even Olivia Culpo agrees. The 25-year-old style star has teamed up with the retailer to show us her favorite picks for August, and her line up is filled with all of the essentials you'll need to look your best as the weather transitions.

During a DSW event, Culpo matched the cool-girl vibes of her Breelayne’s Electra jacket with a pair of Charles by Charles David peep-toe booties. The mesh boots feature stiletto heels, but there are also comfortable options in her August picks—like the backless loafers or the sporty sneakers.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Each style on Culpo's list will definitely make your next #OOTD or #ShoesdayTuesday post a success. And the best part: Every item is under $80, so you legit cannot go wrong.

VIDEO: See Olvia Culpo's Chic Vacation-Ready Swimsuit

You might as well check out Culpo's DSW picks below before they're gone.