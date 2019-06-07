If You Have $1, This Is the Old Navy Sale You Don’t Want to Miss

Image zoom Courtesy

Get ready to stock up on sandals because Old Navy's $1 flip-flop sale is returning on Saturday, June 15. Old Navy launched the sale event in 2005 to mark the beginning of summer, and this year, it looks like it's going to be bigger and better than ever.

The brand has hidden golden flip-flops throughout every one of Old Navy's stores (and they will be hidden on the website, too). Whoever is lucky enough to find a pair will be entered into a sweepstakes to win the grand prize of $24,000.



I know it sounds too good to be true, but don't forget that there are a few rules for shopping the Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale. The first is: Don't be too greedy. There's a 10-pair limit per transaction and for those shopping online, the max is five pairs and the deal is only eligible on solid colors only.

If you have your eye on some of Old Navy's other merch, those who spend $24 before noon will receive a $1 flip-flop for free. Win-win all around.