Can You Tell the Difference Between $40 Old Navy Slides and $350 Loeffler Randall Mules?

Take out a sheet of paper and a pen, class. We're having a pop quiz today. There are two pairs of cute sandals that are flying off the shelves right now. They both look almost identical, but one's a $40 Old Navy item. And the other's a $350 Loeffler Randall sandal. Can you tell the difference?

Loeffler Randall's Celeste mules (a low-heeled version of the Coco), which originally dropped last spring, are covered in a luxe velvet fabric and have a 2-inch, cylinder-shaped heel. Old Navy's newcomer is made from faux suede and includes a similar knot detail. It looks very inspired by the Loeffler Randall style, doesn't it?

The Old Navy option has a smaller price tag. But the original Loeffler Randall design could prove to be well worth the splurge once you calculate the cost per wear.