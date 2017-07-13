Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has the Affordable Boots You’ll Need for Fall

If you're ready to find a bomb pair of boots to add to your fall wardrobe, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale needs to be on your radar. During the event, the retailer reduces the prices of new inventory. So that means, you could score next season's must-have items at really low deals before the summer is over.

Sadly, the sale doesn't open to the public until July 21. But they are giving us all a sneak peek at what's to come. And if you have a Nordstrom credit card (or want to apply for one now), you can shop the early access section starting on July 13.

If history repeats itself, some of these amazing deals will sell out fast. So you might as well join the fun and check out the best boots now before they're gone.