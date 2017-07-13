Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has the Affordable Boots You’ll Need for Fall

Courtesy, Getty
Alexis Bennett
Jul 13, 2017 @ 11:00 am

If you're ready to find a bomb pair of boots to add to your fall wardrobe, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale needs to be on your radar. During the event, the retailer reduces the prices of new inventory. So that means, you could score next season's must-have items at really low deals before the summer is over.

Sadly, the sale doesn't open to the public until July 21. But they are giving us all a sneak peek at what's to come. And if you have a Nordstrom credit card (or want to apply for one now), you can shop the early access section starting on July 13.

VIDEO: See What InStyle Editors Grabbed from Last Year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

 

If history repeats itself, some of these amazing deals will sell out fast. So you might as well join the fun and check out the best boots now before they're gone.

1 of 10 Courtesy

'Polomia' Platform Over the Knee Boot

Calvin Klein $145 (Originally $220) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Jacy Stretch Bootie

Halogen $80 (Originally $120) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Elevated Over the Knee Boot

Stuart Weitzman $500 (Originally $798) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

by Marvin K Foster Weatherproof Bootie

Aquatalia $300 (Originally $450) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Arrine Over the Knee Boot

Marc Fisher $150 (Originally $229) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Adeline Boot

Tory Burch $300 (Originally $498) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Grand Bootie

Steve Madden $87 (Originally $130) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Wheaton Knee High Boot

Sofft $140 (Originally $220) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Margot Fringe Cap Toe Bootie

Rag & Bone $330 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Korrine Over the Knee Boot

Franco Sarto $130 (Originally $199) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!