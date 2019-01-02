These Extremely Comfortable Kate Spade Sneakers Are 40% Off for One More Day

Image zoom Keds

January is the month of gym memberships, dry-nuary, and shopping the after-Christmas sales before we enter the no-sale season.

You’ll have to act fast if you want to scoop up the deals, though. Today is the last day of Nordstrom’s earth-moving Half-Yearly Sale, and there’s just one thing we want — these actually cute Kate Spade x Keds sneakers currently marked down up to 40 percent off.

We consider ourselves lifelong Kate Spade supporters and, while our purse collection boasts more than just one of the brand’s iconic boxy bags, it’s these ultra-comfortable athletic shoes we need most in our lives right now.

Not only are these bejewelled shoes an incredible steal, with styles clocking in under $60 a pair, they also help us achieve at least three of our New Year’s resolutions. Athleisure bod, anyone?

Fun fact: the shoes from Kate Spade’s Spring ‘18 collab with sneaker giant, Keds, were actually part of a bridal collection that we’ve been eyeing (as non-brides) since they dropped this past February. Today, the price is so good, we’re celebrating like newlyweds.

Shop the best, most discounted styles below, and see the full collection of Kate Spade x Keds sneakers at Nordstrom.com.

