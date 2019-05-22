These Comfy, Uma Thurman-Approved Shoes Are Marked WAY Down at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Image zoom Instagram/FitFlop

If we were to describe the formula for the perfect footwear, it would go something like this: unimpeachably comfortable, stylish, unique while being totally versatile, and a celebrity check of approval wouldn’t hurt either.

Enter, FitFlop — the comfortable sandals brand you may or may not have heard of yet, but that should definitely be on your radar. Founded by Marcia Kilgore, the powerhouse behind facialist chain Bliss, FitFlop checks off all of our summer shoe must-haves.

For one, this line of sandals, flats, and sneakers offers comfort second to none. The brand brought in biomechanists from London South Bank University to develop groundbreaking orthopedic technology that doesn’t compromise on style.

Uma Thurman, who's starred in the brand’s campaign, can attest to that. “It's fun being super glamorous,” she told InStyle. “But there's another kind of glamour in wellness, and I think that's the glamour of these shoes.”

Thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale — which just launched today — you can shop tons of FitFlops' comfortable shoes at a major discount of up to 60 percent off. Some of the brand’s best-selling styles, like the Allegro Ballet Flat, are even included in the sale.

With warm weather finally taking hold as the new reality, we can’t think of a better time to update our footwear wardrobes with the styles we’ll be wearing all season long.

Shop these comfortable, Uma Thurman-approved shoes for up to 60 percent off before they jump back up to full price.

