Katie Holmes, Amal Clooney, and J.Lo Can’t Stop Wearing This Boot Trend — and It’s Less Than $150 at Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale

When it comes to animal print, leopard gets all the credit. But that’s because leopard-print coats are one of the most popular wardrobe essentials ever. They’ve been coveted since the ’40s, ever since Christian Dior first featured the print in his collection. They instantly went from tacky to classy, and now everyone from Jackie O. to Cardi B. has worn one. And even though the leopard coat’s reign over our closets will likely never come to an end, there’s a new animal-print staple making its way into everyone’s wardrobes. And yes, it’s just as fierce.

If you’ve looked at any recent red carpet images or fashion editorials, you already know that snakeskin boots are everywhere. Snakeskin boots were put on the map back in 2018, when they appeared on the runways of Rejina Pyo, Zimmerman, Rochas, Tory Burch, and more; essentially, it was harder to find a fashion show that didn’t feature snakeskin boots than one that did. Celebrities were quick to jump on the trend, with style icons like Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, Amal Clooney, and Beyoncé all wearing snakeskin boots in recent months. And if you go for a quick scroll on your Instagram now, we guarantee you’ll spot more than a couple pairs of snakeskin boots in your friends’ #ootds.

Of course, like all very good, very trendy things, snakeskin boots are expensive. This past weekend, Beyoncé wore a pair of Brother Vellies snakeskin boots that retail for $750. When Amal Clooney wears snakeskin boots, they’re Gucci. Instagram influencers everywhere are obsessed with this $435 platform Snake Bootie.

If you’re considering selling your leopard-print coat to get in on the trend, we don’t blame you. Thankfully, Cyber Monday coincides with prime boot-buying weather, and so many incredible snakeskin boots are on sale right now at Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale for less than $150. In other words: Definitely hold onto your leopard coat and make way for some snakeskin in your closet. The animal kingdom has never looked so good.

Shop some of our favorite under-$150 snakeskin boots available at Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale below.

