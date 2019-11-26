The $99 Boots That Both Rihanna and Meghan Markle Swear By for Bad Weather

Image zoom LDNPIX / MEGA

It's not too often that you hear the words "Hunter rain boots on sale," but now is that time, folks. As you probably already know, Black Friday discounts are rolling out earlier than ever, and I'm definitely not complaining.

Hunter's best-selling rain boots are an investment at full price. The average cost for a pair is around $150, but Nordstrom just reduced the price to $99 ahead of Black Friday.

This special price wasn't supposed to go live until November 27, but it looks like Nordstrom decided to surprise us all by dropping the price earlier than expected. If you move fast, you can get the dark gray pair of Hunter Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots for $99. Sizes 5 through 11 seem to all be in stock right now, but I wouldn't count on that being the case for too much longer.

The iconic waterproof shoes have been a celebrity favorite for years. Everyone from Meghan Markle to Rihanna to Reese Witherspoon has been able to stay cute and dry on rainy days thanks to Hunter's beloved rain boots. Hunter's Packable Rain Boots are foldable, meaning they are easier to squeeze into suitcases than most designs.

Shop Now: Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots, $99 (originally $150); nordstrom.com.