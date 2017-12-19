No Joke, the Macy's Sale Has $20 Boots Right Now

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Dec 19, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

We can always count on a good Macy's sale to deliver crazy good deals. But jeez, $20 boots? That's really unheard of. I mean, we're definitely not complaining. We've been looking for another new pair to add to our winter collection. And we still have a few people we need to cross off of our holiday shopping list. Hey, better late than never.

From December 19 through December 20, Macy's is dropping the prices on select boots. And that's not all of the good news. You can also score wallets, wristlets, and coats for up to 60 percent off. It's shopping heaven for everyone. But don't wait too long to get your hands on the deals. You know the good items are going to sell out first. We've dropped the best $20 boots below to make things easier.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Rainne Wedge Tall Boots

Style & Co $20 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Madixe Riding Boots

Style & Co $20 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Rebel by Zigi Nanon Block-Heel Booties

Ziginy $20 (Originally $69) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Rebel by ZiGi Olaa Over-The-Knee Boots

Ziginy $20 (Originally $69) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Fionn Lace-Up Combat Boots

American Rag $20 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW

