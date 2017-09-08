Why Bella Hadid's Go-to Sneaker Should Be on Your Fall Wishlist 

bellahadid/Instagram
Elana Zajdman
Sep 07, 2017 @ 9:30 pm

Bella Hadid, Nike's It girl of the moment, has put the brand's Cortez sneakers in the forefront of everyone's mind. Basically everyone who loves sneakers has these retro-classic kicks on their wishlist these days, and, honestly, we can see why. The classic kick is both old-school and modern, plus they instantly make any outfit feel cool

If you're planning on adding these sneakers to your fall wardrobe, but can't decide on what color or fabric you want, you're in luck. They come in more colorways then you might think.

Scroll below for some of our favorites!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Navy Classic Cortez

Nike $90 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Blush Pink Classic Cortez

Nike $108 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Rust Suede Cortez

Nike X IGC LONDON iD $115 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Classic Cortez

Nike $80 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Metallic Classic Cortez

Nike $90 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Green and Yellow Classic Cortez

Nike $80 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Denim Classic Cortez

Nike X IGC LONDON iD $115 SHOP NOW

