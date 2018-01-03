Nicole Richie Has Worn These Comfortable Heels Since 2005

Finding a comfortable pair of heels that won't throw you off of your style game seems almost impossible. But don't lose hope, fashionistas. It turns out that Nicole Richie has done her research, and she has a secret weapon that she has worn for over a decade. During the launch of JCPenney's holiday pop-up store Jacques Penne, the 36-year-old star revealed the name of her cozy boots, and now we know why so many other celebs are always wearing the designer heels.

"I have these Balenciaga boots that I have been wearing since 2005," Richie explains to InStyle. "They’re huge and kinda look like witch shoes [in a good way]." The best part about the design is that the classic silhouette will never go out of style.

Here's Richie with her hubby, Joel Madden, rocking the boots back in 2008.

Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images

"They’re wedge, and I bring them out every winter because they’re comfortable," Richie went on to say. The Balenciaga boots are now basically vintage, but you can get the same comfort with the brand's newer styles—like the Ville ($875; farfetch.com) or the Pointy Toe bootie ($1090; nordstrom.com). Yes, they are quite the splurge, but if Richie has kept them in her closet for more than a decade, that means the cost per wear is actually pretty low.

"They originally came with a little buckle," says Richie. "I actually lost that, so now I’m down to just the boot." Either way, investing in a pair Balenciaga boots was a smart choice. They still look great and feel even better.