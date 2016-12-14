16 Next-Level High-Top Sneakers to Replace Your Go-To Flats

Getty Images
Kim Duong (Text) and Taylor Reagan (Market)
Dec 14, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Now that winter's here and wreaking havoc among our non-rubber soled shoes, we're forced to do either one of two things: succumb to the sub-zero temperatures and subsequent icy pavement in flimsy flats, or thrive (and not just survive) this winter in a pair of stylish and protective footwear. Let me reintroduce you to the wonders of the high-top sneaker. Yes, the shoe of your high school grunge phase is making a major comeback, and it's chicer than ever (sorry, scene kids of 2008).

Think less of a nod to the old days of scandalous bare ankles and more of an ode to the ultimate cool girl who wears her high tops with flirty dresses and some serious attitude. Think Instagram-worthy street-style. Think off-duty. Now think suede and neoprene. Think heavy-duty shearling trim and scalloped edges. Consider it an update to your beloved Converse. Go ahead and shop through 16 of our fave elevated high-top sneakers made to be rocked this winter.

1 of 16 Courtesy

SEAVEES

Suede dessert boots just yearning to be worn with a floral dress.

SeaVees available at seavees.com $108 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 16 Courtesy

CONVERSE

The OG high-top sneaker—this time with a snake-embossed leather update.

Converse available at shopbop.com $75 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

ADIDAS

Just three words: water-repellent neoprene (take that, winter).

Adidas available at adidas.com $110 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 16 Courtesy

H&M

Well, well, well, this one goes out to the hidden punk-rocker in you.

H&M available at hm.com $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 16 Courtesy

VINCE

Bonus feature: a cleverly hidden wedge.

Vince available at vince.com $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy

SUPERGA

Stay on-trend with the textile of the moment: plush velvet.

Superga available at shopbop.com $139 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 16 Courtesy

ZARA

The contrasting finishes and zip details make these black sneakers anything but boring.

Zara available at zara.com $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 16 Courtesy

VANS

A weatherproof pair that's actually treated for water and strain resistance.

Vans available at nordstrom.com $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 16 Courtesy

Prada Linea Rossa

These laceless and shearling-lined sneaks are just what you need for a seemingly endless winter.

Prada available at barneys.com $750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 16 Courtesy

MARNI

Quirky, standout trainers for when you're craving attention. 

Marni available at matchesfashion.com $660 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 16 Courtesy

Chloé

The classic high-top silhouette gets a girly makeover, courtesy of Chloé.

Chloe available at matchesfashion.com $536 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 16 Courtesy

Fendi

Shearling-trimmed sneakers that pack a pastel punch. Offset with minimalist ready-to-wear.

Fendi available at net-a-porter.com $1,050 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 16 Courtesy

NIKE

Lace up in these Special Forces-inspired high-tops.

Nike available at mytheresa.com $176 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 16 Courtesy

Axel Arigato

An ice-blue shade that'll stay chic all winter

Axel Arigato available at axelarigato.com $250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 16 Courtesy

PRADA

A lowkey yet luxe shoe to fit whatever mood you're in.

Prada available at mytheresa.com $590 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 16 Courtesy

Tory Burch

For when you're finishing errands at 5 and then partying at 6.

Tory Burch available at mytheresa.com $324 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!