The Comfy Sneaker Brand Kate Middleton Always Wears Is 60% Off Right Now

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Duchess of Cambridge and queen of making comfy shoes look good, Kate Middleton, is a longtime fan of New Balance sneakers. From her visit to Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast to her visit to Northern Ireland, the royal style icon has been seen sporting several styles of the chic, ultra-wearable athletic shoes.

But if a Kate Midd seal of approval weren’t motivation enough to add these running shoes and their iconic “N” patches to your closet, today’s deal might be just the nudge you were looking for. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day’s wild markdowns, you can now shop a ton of New Balance sneakers for up to 60 percent off.

Some of the best buys from this sale include these Women's 24v1 Lifestyle Shoe Sneakers, marked down from $64 to just $26, and these Women's 360v1 Running Shoe, now a cool $31, down from $65. Bear in mind that prices vary a bit by size and color, and you’ll have to select your shoe size and preferred colorway to see the exact discount.

This deal is even more urgent than most — while this year’s Prime Day actually lasts over the course of two days, this particular deal is only live until mid-morning tomorrow. Take that a sign not to dawdle, and add a pair or two to your cart.

Shop tons of Kate Middleton-approved New Balance sneakers starting at just $26 on Amazon.com.