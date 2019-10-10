Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Has Never Looked Like This Before

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton is a hardcore New Balance fan. The Duchess’ preference for the shoe brand’s super comfortable sneakers is well-documented — from sailboat regattas to royal visits with Will, the ‘NB’-adorned athletic shoes are her go-to for all sorts of occasions.

And while the Brit-fluencer might generally gravitate towards the solid-colored styles, the brand’s new colorblocked collection is more than worthy of her (and our) attention. Available today, New Balance has teamed up with A-lister approved clothing brand Reformation to reimagine its best-selling styles — and rethink its production process.

The highly anticipated New Balance x Reformation collection features three styles in five exclusive colorways, including the 574 and X90 sneakers, and marks New Balance’s first sustainably-led collaboration. The body of the sneakers is made with post-consumer recycled polyester, and their cushioned inserts use an innovative form of algae foam (rather than petroleum-based foam).

Even though the line just launched today, it’s already generated a ton of interest. Since announcing the collab last week, the sneakers have already racked up a waitlist of over 6,000 people eager to get a pair of the re-invented Kate Middleton faves for themselves.

The five-product line retails from $80 to $110 and is available on TheReformation.com and NewBalance.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $110; thereformation.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $100; thereformation.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $80; thereformation.com