Thanks to This New Amazon Feature, You Can Virtually Try on EmRata's Exact New Balance Sneakers From Home

It’s never been easier to shop for shoes.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022
EmRata New Balances Virtual Try-On
Photo: Getty Images

Name pretty much any buzz-worthy sneaker on the market, and Emily Ratajkowski probably has a pair in her closet. She frequently wears Superga sneakers, and she has also been seen wearing classic Keds and multiple styles from Vans. Most recently, she was spotted in New York City wearing New Balance 574 Sneakers, and you can get the exact pair of $85 shoes at Amazon.

Available in five colors (including the gray and white combo EmRata wore), the New Balance sneakers have a suede and mesh upper for comfort and breathability, plus padded insoles, sock-liners, and textured rubber outsoles. The shoes have the brand's classic "N" logo on both sides, with additional branding on the tongue and the back. They're also available in both standard and wide sizes.

New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker
Courtesy

Shop now: $85; amazon.com

If you've never worn New Balance sneakers before, you may be wondering how the shoes would look on you. Well, thanks to Amazon's new Virtual Try-On Shoes feature, you can test them out for free from the comfort of your home. All you have to do is scan the QR code on the service's landing page using your smartphone, follow the link to the Amazon app, and search for the shoes you want to try on.

I'm already a fan of New Balance shoes, but I don't own this style, so I tried them out using Amazon's virtual feature. The exact colorway that EmRata wore wasn't available to try on in my size, but I was able to check them out in 3D, so I could see the shoes from all angles. Instead, I tried on the women's 574 model in a similar color and tried on a men's pair in EmRata's color combo. I was able to walk around my apartment and get a sense of what they would look like on my feet. Check out the photos below to see what the feature will look like on your phone.

New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker Try On
Courtesy
New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker Try On
Courtesy

Of course, the reviews section is a great place to search for feedback on the shoes beyond just what they look like. One shopper confirmed the sneakers are "super cute and comfortable," while another person was thrilled they "didn't have to go up a size," since both half- and wide-sizes are available.

Between an EmRata endorsement, an under-$90 price tag, and the ability to try them on at home, the New Balance 574 Sneakers are a must-have addition to your wardrobe. Shop more colors at Amazon, below.

New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker
Courtesy

Shop now: $85; amazon.com

New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker
Courtesy

Shop now: $85; amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton Wearing Supergas
Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Go-To Comfy Sneakers Again, and They're on Sale for $40 at Amazon
Reebok Sneakers Sale
An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon
Emrata Vans Sneakers
EmRata Can't Stop Wearing Under-$70 Sneakers From This Classic Shoe Brand
Amazon End of Summer Fashion Sale
Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%
Amazon wardrobe basics under $100
10 Under-$100 Amazon Basics That Belong in Every Capsule Wardrobe, According to a Stylist
Superga sneakers early PD deal
This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Is Up to 48% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day Day 1 Superga Sneaker Deals
Royals-Approved Comfy Superga Sneakers Are Up to 60% Off This Prime Day
Early PD New Balance Sneakers Sale
Comfy Sneakers From This Hailey Bieber- and Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon
Best Women's Sandals
The 11 Best Sandals for Summer That Are Stylish and Functional
Gigi Hadid wearing Reeboks
Gigi Hadid Just Wore These Classic White Sneakers From an Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Brand
Emily Ratajkowski’s Go-To Spring Sneakers Are These $39 Classics You Can Get on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski's Go-To Spring Sneakers Are These $39 Classics You Can Get on Amazon
Supermodel New Balance Sneakers
Supermodels Are Obsessed With These Uncool Dad Sneakers, and They're on Sale for Under $50 Right Now
Jennifer Lopez White Flip Flops
Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4
I’m Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They’re Under $100
I'm Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They're Under $100
EmRata Supergas Collab
Emily Ratajkowski Launched a Collection With This Royals-Approved Sneakers Brand, and It's Already Selling Out
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Worn by Royals and Supermodels Alike Is on Sale for $40 at Amazon
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Worn by Royals and Supermodels Alike Is on Sale for $40 at Amazon