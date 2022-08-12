Thanks to This New Amazon Feature, You Can Virtually Try on EmRata's Exact New Balance Sneakers From Home

Name pretty much any buzz-worthy sneaker on the market, and Emily Ratajkowski probably has a pair in her closet. She frequently wears Superga sneakers, and she has also been seen wearing classic Keds and multiple styles from Vans. Most recently, she was spotted in New York City wearing New Balance 574 Sneakers, and you can get the exact pair of $85 shoes at Amazon.

Available in five colors (including the gray and white combo EmRata wore), the New Balance sneakers have a suede and mesh upper for comfort and breathability, plus padded insoles, sock-liners, and textured rubber outsoles. The shoes have the brand's classic "N" logo on both sides, with additional branding on the tongue and the back. They're also available in both standard and wide sizes.

If you've never worn New Balance sneakers before, you may be wondering how the shoes would look on you. Well, thanks to Amazon's new Virtual Try-On Shoes feature, you can test them out for free from the comfort of your home. All you have to do is scan the QR code on the service's landing page using your smartphone, follow the link to the Amazon app, and search for the shoes you want to try on.

I'm already a fan of New Balance shoes, but I don't own this style, so I tried them out using Amazon's virtual feature. The exact colorway that EmRata wore wasn't available to try on in my size, but I was able to check them out in 3D, so I could see the shoes from all angles. Instead, I tried on the women's 574 model in a similar color and tried on a men's pair in EmRata's color combo. I was able to walk around my apartment and get a sense of what they would look like on my feet. Check out the photos below to see what the feature will look like on your phone.

Of course, the reviews section is a great place to search for feedback on the shoes beyond just what they look like. One shopper confirmed the sneakers are "super cute and comfortable," while another person was thrilled they "didn't have to go up a size," since both half- and wide-sizes are available.

Between an EmRata endorsement, an under-$90 price tag, and the ability to try them on at home, the New Balance 574 Sneakers are a must-have addition to your wardrobe. Shop more colors at Amazon, below.

