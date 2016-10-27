For $350, You Can Dress Like the Man Repeller

Andrea Cheng
Oct 27, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Leandra Medine—the original Man Repeller, street style darling, fashion experimentalist—has launched her first shoe collection, done in partnership with fashion e-mecca Net-a-Porter, and it's good. Through the lens of Instagram, the MR by Man Repeller line radiates potential for hundreds (maybe thousands?) of likes—that's how good it is. 

Design aside, their names are also very Man Repeller-y, successful in their humorous, Internet-speak, LOL-worthy delivery. There are towering strappy velvet 5-inch platforms heavily embellished with gold stars and studs called "Lol If You Think I'm Walking," ribbon-wrapped flats, aka "The Morning After," and metallic look-at-me midi boots appropriately titled "I'm Here to Party" (and a thigh-high version—"The I'm Really Here to Party"). 

"Shoes are an incredibly escapist accessory for so many women," Medine said in a release. "They're an easy way to feel good by the simple act of looking down, and they're all inclusive in the same way that I hope our media brand, Man Repeller to be."

There are five personality-packed styles and each comes in two or three other colorways and fun finishes. Ugh, and we want them all. We recommend to 1) Scroll through to shop Medine's shoe designs, 2) Snap several shoefies, and 3) Post on Instagram and earn those likes.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Lol If You Think I'm Walking Sandals

The perfect excuse to take an Uber everywhere. It comes in navy velvet, forest green velvet, and rainbow metallics.

2 of 5 Courtesy

The Alternative to Bare Feet Loafers

Preppy loafers—preppy no more, with Medine's holiday spin. It comes in bubblegum pink embossed velvet and metallic red

3 of 5 Courtesy

I'm Here To Party Boots

Designed to steal the spotlight on the dance floor. We love both, the gold and the pink velvet

available at net-a-porter.com $575 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

The I'm Really Here To Party Boots

The name says it all.

available at net-a-porter.com $795 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

The Morning After Flats

Practical, yet pretty to help you get through the next day. It comes in crimson red and muted gold velvet

available at net-a-porter.com $350 SHOP NOW

