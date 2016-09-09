These Are the Most Popular Jimmy Choo Shoes of All Time

A little more than eight years ago, the creative director of Jimmy Choo, Sandra Choi, designed a heel that, little did she know, would become the most popular pair of Choos in the brand's 20-year-long history: The Lance. And since the iconic footwear label celebrated its anniversary with a splashy birthday party (as one does) last night with its very famous friends (like Diane Kruger and Amber Valetta, and a performance by Mary J. Blige), we're toasting to the style with a footprint that's logged more mileage than any other Choo shoe.

Just a small sampling of A-list proof: Jennifer Aniston (who has worn the style more than any other celebrity) slipped them on as early as 2010 (top right), both Halle Berry and Charlize Theron wore the Lance in 2012 (below), Kendall Jenner put them on display just last year, and Amal Clooney complemented her stunning Versace dress with metallic Lances as recent as Cannes earlier this year.

Andreas Rentz/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

And it's easy to see why it's been around for as long as it has—nearly a decade after its inception. One single strap lies across the front, while graphic cage-like straps give the illusion of crisscrosses, but in an elegant way. "Lance combines soft feminine lines with architectural ingenuity to create the quintessential modern-day strappy sandal—it’s definitely one of my trusted staples!" Choi says. "The double-strap feature is a signature design detail."