Reese Witherspoon’s Thick-Soled Sneakers Are So Comfortable, They're Winning Awards

Reese Witherspoon is definitely known for her sweet southern style. But when she's not dressed up in cute plaid dresses and denim skirts, you'll probably find her working out in a casual tank top, leggings, and her Hoka One One sneakers ($130; zappos.com). The actress, author, and founder of Draper James has kept her Hoka One One sneakers in heavy rotation this entire summer.

Witherspoon isn't the only one in love with the brand's extremely comfortable styles. Pippa Middleton and Britney Spears are also on the list of celebrity fans.

The shoes come in a ton of bright color combos and styles. Witherspoon owns the Hoka One One Bondi 6 in a plum design with pink shoe laces ($150; zappos.com). She's also stepped out in the turquoise Hoka One One Arahi 2 style with purple laces, which is on sale at Nordstrom Rack for $87. For those who love the less-is-more approach, Witherspoon also owns the Hoka One One Clifton sneakers in black ($130; zappos.com).

Hoka pads the midsoles of its sneakers with the trademarked Hoka One One cushioning. The signature sole is so comfy, it's won awards from the Running Retailer Association, Runner's World, and Competitor Magazine. I'm surprised Witherspoon hasn't officially given them an award too considering how often she's wearing them.

Check her out in the comfortable shoes below and grab your own pair while you can.

