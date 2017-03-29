7 Fashionable Busy-Mom-Approved Sneakers

Courtesy (7)
Andrea Lublin
Mar 29, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

Los Angeles native Andrea Lublin is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger, and social influencer known for her creative, easy-going, and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store. At 13 she started designing her own dresses. And by the age of 19, she was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom.

Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a talent manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.

This week, she shares her go-to sneakers that are as cool as they are utilitarian.

1 of 7 courtesy

TechLoom Pro Metallic Mesh Sneakers

If you’re a mom in the market to buy a shoe where fashion meets function, no look no further. Athletic Propulsion Labs (aka APL) is the new It shoe that will work for you from your morning workout to your afternoon errands and all that comes after. Add in a dreamy lightweight comfort and you’ll be the happiest mom in the carpool line!

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 courtesy

Watersnake-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

When you’re ready to step up your sneaker game, I suggest considering these Gucci trainers.  With their iconic green and red webbing and signature bee, you’ll be making a quiet statement that will turn the heads of every mom (and dad?) out there.

Gucci available at Net-a-Porter $595 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

SK8 HI SNEAKER

These old school Vans for Opening Ceremony high-tops will have your little ones thinking you’re pretty cool, after all. Get them while they are hot because this collab won’t be around forever.

Vans available at Opening Ceremony $120 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 courtesy

Slide Sneakers

Take your “mom brand” to the next level with these Golden Goose Deluxe Brand sneakers. They may not be cheap but they are fun, unique, and eye-catching. Definitely worth every cent! 

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand available at Shopbop $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 courtesy

Logan Tassel Leather Sneakers

The Logan Tennis shoe by Loeffler Randall is a 2-for-1 MUST HAVE. You can either wear these white leather sneaks plain or spiff them up with the detachable fringe laces.  C’mon!! Who doesn’t love that?

Loeffler Randall available at Intermix $295 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 courtesy

Women's Sneakers

Classic meets trendy with the new, updated New Balance 696. J. Crew has created several new colorways for this oldie but goodie, and just like you, they keep getting better with age.

New Balance available at J. Crew $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 courtesy

Original Achilles Perforated Nubuck Sneakers

Common Projects's new line of pastel low-tops is a spring dream come true! Pair them with a slip dress or jeans and you’re not only best dressed, but most comfortable.

Common Projects available at Net-a-Porter $450 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!