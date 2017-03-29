7 Fashionable Busy-Mom-Approved Sneakers

Los Angeles native Andrea Lublin is a wardrobe stylist, fashion blogger, and social influencer known for her creative, easy-going, and effortless sense of style. When she was 5 years old she dreamed of owning her own store. At 13 she started designing her own dresses. And by the age of 19, she was a leading salesperson at Nordstrom.

Since then she has gone on to work for E! and The Style Network as a talent manager booking the top players throughout the fashion and beauty industries. Lublin's latest venture is the launch of Andrea’s Lookbook, a weekly blog that features everything from her daily outfits to customized mood boards.

This week, she shares her go-to sneakers that are as cool as they are utilitarian.