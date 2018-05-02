Everything in Miley Cyrus's Shoe Collection Is Under $95

It's no secret that Hollywood is obsessed with Converse's Chuck Taylor sneakers. From running errands to red-carpet appearances, the classic shoes are a constant go-to for A-listers—like Katie Holmes and Rihanna. Now, Miley Cyrus is professing her love for Chuck Taylors with an 8-sneaker collaboration available at Converse and Nordstrom stores.

On May 2, the duo dropped new designs that give the classics a modern, playful touch. You'll find low-tops and high-tops trimmed in glittery finishes and bandana prints. Plus there's an edgy flatform version that screams Miley Cyrus. The 25-year-old star also added her initials to the heel of each shoe inside a smiley face with mouse ears.

Courtesy

And the good news doesn't stop there. The collaboration also includes clothes with the same motifs in hoodie, shorts, leggings, and T-shirt form.

Courtesy

No need to worry about the prices. Everything is pretty affordable, starting at $22 and maxing out at $95. So go ahead and grab two or three items before the special collection sells out.