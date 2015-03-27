whitelogo
whitelogo
Mile-High Boots
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Shoes
Mile-High Boots
InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 5:08 pm
tall boots
Jennifer Lopez in Versace
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
tall boots
Jessica Simpson in Alaïa
Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash
tall boots
Eva Herzigova in Versace
Chris Jackson/Getty
tall boots
Claudia Schiffer in Versace
James Veysey/Retna
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
tall boots
Jennifer Lopez in Versace
Advertisement
2 of 4
Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash
tall boots
Jessica Simpson in Alaïa
3 of 4
Chris Jackson/Getty
tall boots
Eva Herzigova in Versace
Advertisement
4 of 4
James Veysey/Retna
tall boots
Claudia Schiffer in Versace
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!