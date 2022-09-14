The Comfy Italian Clog That Almost Never Goes on Sale Is 30% Off for 'InStyle' Readers Right Now

They say beauty is pain, and while sure, people have done some pretty bold things for the sake of beauty and style, we're suckers for comfort, all day, every day. Better yet, though, is if we can look cute and be comfy, and M.Gemi's fan-favorite clogs make this possible.

If you're not familiar with M.Gemi, it's time to bookmark its page because the brand is seriously blowing up in Hollywood right now. Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been playing favorites with the sensible two-buckle Matilde slides; Lucy Hale is also a fan of the same slip-on. And while the footwear label's offerings run the gamut, from said slides to sleek white sneakers, its Greta Clogs are arguably its most coveted yet. They've racked up thousands-long waitlists and have been known to sell out in mere days (48 hours, to be exact).

It's no secret that brands rarely put their best-sellers on sale, so this makes what we're about to say all the more jaw-dropping: M.Gemi's ultra-comfy clogs are marked down for a limited time — and only for InStyle readers. Apply the code INSTYLE30 at checkout and voila, watch the price drop down to a very reasonable $195 for a pair of Italian leather clogs.

Shop now: $195 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $278); mgemi.com

The Greta Clog comes in two styles: There's the regular slip-on version, and then there's a backstrap version that's ideal if you're like me and tend to frequently slip out of slip-ons. Aside from the added strap, both versions are the same in that they're crafted from supple Italian suede that's made to last. They also have a soft-leather lining that won't rub up against your skin, a padded insole for extra support, and a wooden sole lined with an EVA bottom that provides lightweight cushioning and eliminates that classic clog clonk.

It's no wonder these constantly sell out. And though we don't need to say this, we will: Now is truly the best time to get a pair because, well, they're $83 off for InStyle readers only. Shop some more styles below, and don't forget to use the code INSTYLE30 at checkout.

