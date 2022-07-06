Here's How to Score an Exclusive Discount on the Italian Shoe Brand Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

If you haven't heard of M.Gemi yet, take our word for it, you will soon. The luxury Italian leather goods brand makes chic and versatile everyday shoes that are beloved by celebrities and editors alike. (I swear by the incredible comfort of The Elsa loafer.)

The brand's list of celebrity fans is astoundingly long. In only the last few months, Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello, and a handful of other A-listers have been seen wearing a number of M.Gemi shoe styles. Gigi Hadid wore the shearling version of the Matilde sandals Lucy Hale is also a fan of while Cabello opted for a sold-out Clio sandal that is similar to pool slide-esque The Anita and The Tessuti styles.

The tradeoff for a pair of high-quality, handmade shoes, however, is the around-$200 price tag. But luckily, InStyle readers can exclusively score $100 off M.Gemi's new suede and leather The Emma slip-on sandal with code INSTYLE100 from July 6 to 12.

The Emma is a straightforward and classic design, featuring a suede top with leather pipe lining, 0.7-inch small stacked heel, and a padded insole with leather lining. These shoes are a perfect change from the omnipresent double-strap and buckle Birkenstock-style sandals. They're subtle and pair easily with any outfit, whether with a mumu at the beach or cropped jeans for a grocery store run. Five color options range from classics like tan, sand, and black to colorful, on-trend "dopamine dressing" shades like pink and sage.

The Emma is a new style, so it hasn't been seen on any celebs yet, but I'm betting that will change in a month or so thanks to its classic and endlessly versatile feel. Plus, with the exclusive $100 off code INSTYLE100, now is the best time to take the celebrity-loved brand for a spin.