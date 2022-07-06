Here's How to Score an Exclusive Discount on the Italian Shoe Brand Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

InStyle readers can save 40 percent on a pair of slide sandals from M.Gemi.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

InStyle Shoppers Can Score $100 of These Summer Sandals From This Celebrity Loved Brand
Photo: M.Gemi/ InStyle

If you haven't heard of M.Gemi yet, take our word for it, you will soon. The luxury Italian leather goods brand makes chic and versatile everyday shoes that are beloved by celebrities and editors alike. (I swear by the incredible comfort of The Elsa loafer.)

The brand's list of celebrity fans is astoundingly long. In only the last few months, Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, Camila Cabello, and a handful of other A-listers have been seen wearing a number of M.Gemi shoe styles. Gigi Hadid wore the shearling version of the Matilde sandals Lucy Hale is also a fan of while Cabello opted for a sold-out Clio sandal that is similar to pool slide-esque The Anita and The Tessuti styles.

The tradeoff for a pair of high-quality, handmade shoes, however, is the around-$200 price tag. But luckily, InStyle readers can exclusively score $100 off M.Gemi's new suede and leather The Emma slip-on sandal with code INSTYLE100 from July 6 to 12.

M. Gemi The Emma
Courtesy

Shop now: $148 with code INSTYLE100 (Originally $248); mgemi.com

The Emma is a straightforward and classic design, featuring a suede top with leather pipe lining, 0.7-inch small stacked heel, and a padded insole with leather lining. These shoes are a perfect change from the omnipresent double-strap and buckle Birkenstock-style sandals. They're subtle and pair easily with any outfit, whether with a mumu at the beach or cropped jeans for a grocery store run. Five color options range from classics like tan, sand, and black to colorful, on-trend "dopamine dressing" shades like pink and sage.

The Emma is a new style, so it hasn't been seen on any celebs yet, but I'm betting that will change in a month or so thanks to its classic and endlessly versatile feel. Plus, with the exclusive $100 off code INSTYLE100, now is the best time to take the celebrity-loved brand for a spin.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
M.Gemi shoes
The Italian Shoe Brand With a Thousands-Long Waitlist Is Becoming an Open Secret in Hollywood
Gigi Hadid M. Gemi Sandals
Supermodels Are Wearing This Controversial Sandal in the Most Unexpected Way
MGEMI Sale
Here's the Exclusive Way to Score 30% Off the Comfortable Italian Shoe Brand Loved by Celebrities and Editors
Clean Girl Aesthetic
How to Channel the Clean Girl Aesthetic, According to Fashion Influencers Who Have Already Nailed the Trend
Gigi Hadid wearing Reeboks
Gigi Hadid Just Wore These Classic White Sneakers From an Emily Ratajkowski-Approved Brand
M. Gemi Boot Sale
The Most Stylish and Comfortable Winter Boots I Own Are Miraculously Still on Sale, but Only for 48 More Hours
shoes
The Italian Shoe Brand That Always Has a Thousands-Long Waitlist Dropped a Rare Black Friday Sale
Women's Sydney Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper
These Supportive Slippers Feel So Good on My Flat Feet, I Wear Them Every Day — Even in the Summer Heat
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My Favorite Under-$50 Spring Fashion Finds
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My Favorite Under-$50 Spring Fashion Finds
Ugg RLL Sale
This Secret Sale Features the Hardest-to-Find Ugg Boots
Biotulin
The Wrinkle-Blasting Serum Used by Kate Middleton Is on Sale in This Exclusive Early Prime Day Deal
Chunky loafer roundup
Chunky Loafers Are Back—Here Are the Pairs You Need to Shop
Best White Sneakers
White Sneakers Are a Wardrobe Must-Have—These Are the 12 Best Pairs
Spring fashion trends
You're Going to See These 10 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Spring
Fashion editor memorial day sale picks
I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the Only 7 Memorial Day Deals Worth Shopping
fall fashion shoes
I'm a Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the 15 Styles I'm Adding to My Cart for Fall