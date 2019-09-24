Meghan Markle's Latest Comfortable Flats Are $100 at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

It's only the second day of Meghan Markle's visit to South Africa, but she has already blessed us with four cute and, most importantly, comfortable outfits.

Markle is proving that not every photo-ready outfit has to be anchored with a pair of tall heels. During her most recently outing to visit the oldest mosque in South Africa, she pulled out a comfortable, classic pair of Sam Edelman flats ($100; nordstrom.com). The pointed-toe design adds a fancy flare that rivals any high heel and looks just as nice paired with her Staud dress.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Shop Now: Sam Edelman Sally Flat, $100; nordstrom.com.

When heels are a must, Markle loves wearing her Castñer wedges ($120; net-a-porter.com). Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex visited the District 6 Museum in Cape Town and the "Justice Desk." She did an outfit change in between, but for both stops she kept on her go-to Castñers. If the comfortable heels look familiar, it's because she and Kate Middleton have worn them several times over the years. When you absolutely have to be in heels, those wedges are a life-saver.

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Shop Now: Castañer Carina Wedges, $120; net-a-porter.com.

Those aren't the only comfortable pair of shoes Markle packed for this royal tour. For a trip to the beach to visit the NGO Waves for Change, Markle pulled out a pair of flats by Brother Vellies. Of course, they have already sold out, but if you move fast you'll be able to get hands (or should I say feet) on her other comfortable shoes.