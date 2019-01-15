This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Brand Just Launched a Seriously Cute Zodiac Collection

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Whether you believe in your horoscope or not, there’s no question that zodiac symbols are having a cool fashion moment. Saint Laurent sent celestial designs down its spring 2019 runway, Tanya Taylor debuted zodiac-printed fashions in its resort 2019 collection, and now the Meghan Markle-approved shoe brand Rothy’s has launched a zodiac collection of loafers.

Meghan has been a long time fan of the brand’s eco-friendly flats. She’s been spotted in several of their signature styles over the years and most recently wore the brand’s Pointy Toe Flats in Sydney, Australia during the Royal tour. With Rothy’s latest launch looking so cute and comfy, we predict we’ll see Meghan in the zodiac-inspired kicks soon enough!

The astrology-themed collection dropped today and features the brand’s signature comfortable loafers decked out with individual star signs. The cute navy flats are embroidered with a shimmery silver celestial pattern at the toe of one loafer and the heel of the other.

Like all of Rothy’s footwear, each pair is knitted from recycled plastic fibers and is machine-washable. You can snag a pair for $165, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to score the celestial shoes — they are only available for a limited run, and shoes this stylish are sure to sell out fast!

Rothy’s Zodiac Collection

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $165; rothys.com