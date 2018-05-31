Meghan Markle's Stylish Flats Are Finally Back in Stock

Splash News
Alexis Bennett
May 31, 2018 @ 10:15 am

We've been hitting refresh on our browsers ever since Meghan Markle was first spotted wearing a chic pair of Sarah Flint flats. Naturally, the comfortable shoes sold out instantly, but they're finally back in stock.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Public, Look Completely Smitten

If you aren't familiar with the Sarah Flint brand, Markle has worn their stylish shoes over and over again, sporting them to work events and on vacation. She was even spotted wearing Sarah Flint flats on a date with Prince Harry. The version she prefers is called the Natalie ($345; sarahflint.com), and features a pointed toe with a small bow. Markle was photographed wearing the flats in tan, but you can grab them in black, too. Made with extra padding, they're extremely wearableperfect for for when you'll be on your feet all day.

Courtesy
Sarah Flint $345 SHOP NOW

If you're still reading this, you're wasting time. Head to Sarah Flint's website to grab your own pair before it's too late.

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!