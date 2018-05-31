Meghan Markle's Stylish Flats Are Finally Back in Stock

We've been hitting refresh on our browsers ever since Meghan Markle was first spotted wearing a chic pair of Sarah Flint flats. Naturally, the comfortable shoes sold out instantly, but they're finally back in stock.

If you aren't familiar with the Sarah Flint brand, Markle has worn their stylish shoes over and over again, sporting them to work events and on vacation. She was even spotted wearing Sarah Flint flats on a date with Prince Harry. The version she prefers is called the Natalie ($345; sarahflint.com), and features a pointed toe with a small bow. Markle was photographed wearing the flats in tan, but you can grab them in black, too. Made with extra padding, they're extremely wearable—perfect for for when you'll be on your feet all day.

Courtesy $345 SHOP NOW Sarah Flint

If you're still reading this, you're wasting time. Head to Sarah Flint's website to grab your own pair before it's too late.